Give your MyLines link as your website and people will choose a convenient way to contact you themselves. Unite all messengers and social networks on one page. Contact in one click.

We are happy to introduce a service – MyLines!

Absolutely every advanced Internet user needs MyLines service. Each of us is registered in a huge amount of social networks and messengers. We are doing our best to stay in touch and keep up with this crazy life tempo. But is there a way to make someone know all possible, and what is more important, most convenient ways to contact you? That is what MyLines internet service is created for.

MyLines are the lines that connect with you, an easy way to you! All possible ways to contact you and information about you are accumulated on one page.

There is no more need to send someone endless number of links to your social media pages. Send just one – your unique link, and the person you are talking to will choose the preferable for him or her social media to see your profile or group.

Using MyLines one can contact you through a messenger, even if your phone number is not saved on his mobile. And what is more important, he may choose the messenger that is convenient for him! And will always stay in touch with MyLines!

How does it work?

Register
Register
Create a name for your page
Create a name for your page
Настройте Ваши контакты
Set up your contacts and social networks
Ready
Ready
Отправляйте ссылку
Send a link or share it as an address of your website
Create your profile on My Lines.
Fast and easy registration
will not take much of your time.
Give your e-mail address and create
a password to secure your profile,
click Register button and start
for free.

Page name

Unique page name is easier to remember to those, whom you send your link and it simply looks good in a search field of browser.

Link to a page will look like this:

www.mylines.club/username

Set up your contacts and social networks

After you have registered, enter settings and set up your phone number, in case if you would like to show messengers on your page. You may also add web links to the pages of social networks where you have accounts.

My Lines is created for you!

mylines Set up your contacts and social networks

Created for you !

FOR YOU

Send My Lines link for all your contacts, but not just your phone number!

And your friend will find you on net faster, will contact you or become your keen follower.

mylines FOR YOU

FOR A BLOGGER

Get fresh ideas and new material while communicating.

Leave your My Lines link as your contact information and your friends and fans will easily send you a sensational topic or photo for your new masterpiece on net.

mylines FOR A BLOGGER

FOR A FREELANCER

Receive orders from everywhere!

Share a link to your My Lines page on net and your customers will not pass by!

mylines FOR A FREELANCER

FOR BRANDS AND

BUSINESS

Is your business presented in messengers?

That is not new! WhatsApp
service, Viber or Telegram
channel has almost every
brand nowadays!
Brands and businesses want
to communicate with customers.
Unite all your messengers and
social network
profiles on one page.

Make it comfortable for your customer!

mylines For brands and business
