MyLines! About the service

We are happy to introduce a service – MyLines!

Absolutely every advanced Internet user needs MyLines service. Each of us is registered in a huge amount of social networks and messengers. We are doing our best to stay in touch and keep up with this crazy life tempo. But is there a way to make someone know all possible, and what is more important, most convenient ways to contact you? That is what MyLines internet service is created for.

MyLines are the lines that connect with you, an easy way to you! All possible ways to contact you and information about you are accumulated on one page.

There is no more need to send someone endless number of links to your social media pages. Send just one – your unique link, and the person you are talking to will choose the preferable for him or her social media to see your profile or group.

Using MyLines one can contact you through a messenger, even if your phone number is not saved on his mobile. And what is more important, he may choose the messenger that is convenient for him! And will always stay in touch with MyLines!